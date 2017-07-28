FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UBS CFO: expect RWA inflation of around 6 bln Sfr in H2
2017年7月28日 / 早上8点48分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-UBS CFO: expect RWA inflation of around 6 bln Sfr in H2

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Ubs Group Ag

* CEO says capital returns policy remains unchanged, very comfortable with both CET1 ratios

* CFO says for the second half of 2017 we expect around 3 billion of outflows related to euro deposit charging as well as cross-border outflows of around 11 billion, peaking in q4

* CFO says for second half of 2017 expect around 6 billion Sfr increase in risk-weighted assets from regulatory increases

* CFO says still feel very good about reaffirming guidance for net margin of 25-30 basis points in wealth management division

* CEO says medium- to long-term we are focusing on organic growth and fuelling growth engine in wealth management, particularly in U.S. and Asia; China a top priority Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

