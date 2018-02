Feb 16 (Reuters) - Ucb Sa:

* UCB ADVANCES PSORIASIS PIPELINE WITH POSITIVE DATA AT AMERICAN ACADEMY OF DERMATOLOGY ANNUAL MEETING (AAD 2018)

* FULL EFFICACY AND SAFETY FINDINGS FROM PHASE 2B BE ABLE STUDY ON INVESTIGATIONAL MOLECULE BIMEKIZUMAB WILL HIGHLIGHT DUAL NEUTRALIZATION OF IL-17A AND IL-17F