Nov 6 (Reuters) - UGI Corp

* UGI - ‍on Oct 31, co’s unit entered credit agreement among UGI Utilities, PNC Bank, National Association, others consisting of a $125 million term loan facility​

* UGI Corp says ‍credit agreement has a maturity date of October 30, 2018 - SEC filing​