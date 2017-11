Nov 21 (Reuters) - UK Competition and Markets Authority -

* ‍CMA HAS PROVISIONALLY FOUND THAT CONCORDIA ABUSED ITS DOMINANT POSITION TO OVERCHARGE NHS BY MILLIONS FOR ESSENTIAL THYROID DRUG​

* UK‘S CMA ‍FINDINGS ARE PROVISIONAL AND THERE HAS BEEN NO DEFINITIVE DECISION THAT THERE HAS BEEN A BREACH OF COMPETITION LAW​

* UK‘S CMA ‍WILL CAREFULLY CONSIDER ANY REPRESENTATIONS FROM COMPANIES BEFORE DECIDING WHETHER LAW HAS IN FACT BEEN BROKEN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: