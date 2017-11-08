FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK markets watchdog launches study into wholesale insurance broker sector​
2017年11月8日 / 早上7点05分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-UK markets watchdog launches study into wholesale insurance broker sector​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) -

* Financial conduct authority (fca) has today launched a market study to assess how competition is working in wholesale insurance broker sector.​

* ‍fca wants to ensure that sector is working well, and fosters innovation and competition in interests of its diverse range of clients.​

* ‍fca plans to explore how competition is currently working and whether it could work better.​

* Fca believes that effective competition contributes to ensuring london remains an international centre for insurance.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Huw Jones)

