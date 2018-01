Jan 19 (Reuters) -

* IWG: BOOKRUNNER SAYS EXTENSION GRANTED BY PANEL AND CONSORTIUM MUST, BY NO LATER THAN 5 PM ON FEB 2, EITHER ANNOUNCE FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE OFFER FOR CO

