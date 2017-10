BRIEF-UK's CMA says Cygnet-Cambian deal will hurt competition for male mental health service in East Midlands

Oct 16 (Reuters) - UK’s Competition and Markets Authority:

* UK‘S CMA SAYS ‍MERGER OF CYGNET HEALTH CARE LTD AND CAMBIAN ADULT SERVICES WILL MEAN LESS CHOICE IN SOME EAST MIDLANDS MALE MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES​

* UK‘S CMA SAYS IN ORDER TO MAINTAIN COMPETITION IN EAST MIDLANDS, COMPANIES ARE NOW REQUIRED TO SELL ONE OF THEIR HOSPITALS IN AREA TO A BUYER APPROVED BY CMA​

* UK‘S CMA SAYS HAS CLEARED MERGER IN ALL OTHER REGIONS ORIGINALLY IDENTIFIED, INCLUDING WEST MIDLANDS​ (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)