BRIEF-UK's DCMS confirms Sky,Fox merger to be referred to CMA

Sept 14 (Reuters) - UK’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS):

* UK‘S DCMS - CULTURE SECRETARY CONFIRMS MERGER TO BE REFERRED TO COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY (CMA)

* UK‘S DCMS - SECRETARY SAYS WILL ISSUE AND PUBLISH MY FORMAL REFERRAL DECISION ON THE SKY/FOX DEAL IN THE COMING DAYS

* UK'S DCMS - RECEIVED LETTERS FROM PARTIES CONFIRMING THAT WHILE THEY DISAGREE WITH DECISION, THEY WOULD NOT BE MAKING SUBSTANTIVE REPRESENTATIONS IN RELATION TO IT