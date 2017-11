Nov 22 (Reuters) - UK’s FCA:

* FINES BOND TRADER £60,000 FOR MARKET ABUSE

* IMPOSED ON PAUL WALTER, A FORMER BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL LTD BOND TRADER, FINANCIAL PENALTY OF 60,090 POUNDS FOR ENGAGING IN MARKET ABUSE‍​‍​‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2jekggW) Further company coverage: