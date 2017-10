Oct 24 (Reuters) - UK’s Financial Conduct Authority:

* STATEMENT ON FCA INVESTIGATION INTO EQUIFAX LTD

* UK'S FCA - INVESTIGATING CIRCUMSTANCES SURROUNDING CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT THAT LED TO THE LOSS OF UK CUSTOMER DATA HELD BY EQUIFAX ON THE SERVERS OF ITS US PARENT‍​