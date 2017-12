Dec 14 (Reuters) - UK’s Takeover Panel

* UK‘S TAKEOVER PANEL - DISNEY INFORMED EXECUTIVE IT DOES NOT BELIEVE COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION SHOULD TRIGGER MANDATORY BID OBLIGATION UPON DISNEY (CORRECTS SOURCE)

* UK‘S TAKEOVER PANEL - DISNEY-FOX DEAL ‍ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT ALTER 21ST CENTURY FOX‘S OBLIGATIONS UNDER TAKEOVER CODE

* UK‘S TAKEOVER PANEL- EXECUTIVE WILL SEEK VIEWS OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS OF SKY BEFORE REACHING A DETERMINATION ON THIS ISSUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: