BRIEF-Ulta Beauty Announces Q3 Earnings Per Share $1.70

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ulta Beauty Inc:

* ULTA BEAUTY ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* SEES Q4 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.73 TO $2.78

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.70

* SEES Q4 2017 SALES $1.926 BILLION TO $1.959 BILLION

* Q3 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 10.3 PERCENT

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.67 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 SALES $1.342 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.34 BILLION

* SAYS ‍COMPARABLE SALES FOR Q4 OF 2017, INCLUDING E-COMMERCE SALES, ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 8% TO 10%​

* SAYS ‍COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FISCAL 2017 GUIDANCE​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.84, REVENUE VIEW $1.93 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - ESTIMATES HURRICANES HARVEY AND IRMA RESULTED IN APPROXIMATELY 100 BASIS POINTS OF NEGATIVE IMPACT TO COMPARABLE STORES SALES IN Q3

* - SEES ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN $450 MILLION RANGE IN FISCAL 2017, VERSUS PRIOR GUIDANCE OF $460 MILLION AND 2016 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $374 MILLION​