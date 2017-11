BRIEF-Ultra Electronics expects U.S. DOJ decision on Sparton deal by March

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Sparton Corp

* ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC - ‍PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON HART-SCOTT-RODINO APPROVAL PROCESS FOR ULTRA‘S PENDING ACQUISITION OF SPARTON​

* ULTRA ELECTRONICS - ‍ENTERED INTO A TIMING AGREEMENT WITH US DOJ WHICH SETS TIME TARGETS FOR ULTRA‘S FURTHER DOCUMENT SUBMISSION​

* ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC - ‍TARGET IS TO SUBMIT ALL REQUESTED DOCUMENTATION BY 30 NOVEMBER 2017​

* ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC - ‍A DECISION FROM DOJ IS NOW EXPECTED AT END OF MARCH 2018​