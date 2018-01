BRIEF-Ultra Lithium Signs Mou For Trial Production Of Lithium Carbonate

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Ultra Lithium Inc:

* ULTRA LITHIUM SIGNS MOU FOR TRIAL PRODUCTION OF LITHIUM CARBONATE

* ULTRA LITHIUM INC - UNDER TERMS OF PHASE 1 OF MOU ULI WILL PROVIDE ASSAY RESULTS FROM ITS BRINE AND SPODUMENE LITHIUM PROJECTS FOR CTC TO EVALUATE

* ULTRA LITHIUM INC - ‍ALL TRIAL PRODUCTION RESULTS AND DATA SHALL BE SHARED BY AND BELONG TO TWO PARTIES ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS​

* ULTRA LITHIUM INC - HAS SIGNED MOU WITH CADAVISA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION OF BEIJING, CHINA

* ULTRA LITHIUM INC - ‍ALL PRODUCTS FROM TRIAL PRODUCTION WILL BELONG TO ULI​