BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum announces intention to work with Fir Tree Partners

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Ultra Petroleum Corp:

* Ultra petroleum announces intention to work with Fir Tree Partners and other significant stakeholders to continue pursuing value-maximizing strategies

* Says intends to work collaboratively with Fir Tree Partner​

* Says ‍company plans engage an investment bank to explore divesting certain non-core assets in Marcellus / Uinta basins​

* Says plans to address capital structure, non-core assets, cash flow, capital allocation in near-term ​

* Says‍ company plans to explore ways to increase share repurchase capacity​