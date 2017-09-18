FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum provides operational and financial update
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月18日 / 晚上9点47分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum provides operational and financial update

1 分钟阅读

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Ultra Petroleum Corp

* Ultra Petroleum provides operational and financial update

* Ultra Petroleum says its bank group has approved an increase in borrowing base under its senior secured credit facility from $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion​

* Ultra Petroleum Corp says ‍company plans to expand its existing secured, floating rate term loan by $175 million​

* Ultra Petroleum - ‍As of Sept 15, total net daily production up 8 percent to 796 million MMcfe per day compared to average of 738 MMcfe per day during Q2 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below