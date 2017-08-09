BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.28

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ultra Petroleum Corp

* Ultra petroleum announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.28

* ‍is affirming drilling and completion capital budget for 2017 of $500.0 million, or $525.0 million including facilities and capitalized costs​‍​

* Q2 earnings per share $2.76

* Q2 revenue rose 45 percent to $212.7 million

* revising 2017 annual production guidance to a range of 280 bcfe to 290 bcfe, a change of approximately 3 pct‍​‍​

* produced natural gas and oil volumes of 67.1 bcfe in quarter, an increase of 5% above q1 2017 levels

* ‍plan to drill 11 percent fewer development wells through 2017 year-end

* expect 20 percent growth in production from first quarter 2017 to fourth quarter 2017, followed by 20 percent annual growth in 2018‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: