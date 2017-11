Nov 16 (Reuters) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc

* Ultragenyx announces completion of patient dosing in first cohort of phase 1/2 clinical study of dtx301 gene therapy in ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - ‍initial data from the first cohort of three patients is expected in early 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: