BRIEF-Ultragenyx proposes to acquire Dimension Therapeutics for $5.50 per share in cash
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月18日 / 下午12点41分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Ultragenyx proposes to acquire Dimension Therapeutics for $5.50 per share in cash

1 分钟阅读

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc

* Ultragenyx proposes to acquire Dimension Therapeutics for $5.50 per share in cash

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - ‍proposal has been approved by board of directors of Ultragenyx​

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - ‍has made a proposal to acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Dimension Therapeutics for about $138 million​

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - ‍Ultragenyx would fund proposed transaction from cash resources on its balance sheet​

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical - ‍proposed all-cash transaction structured as a tender offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

