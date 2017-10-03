BRIEF-Ultragenyx to acquire Dimension Therapeutics

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc:
* Ultragenyx to acquire Dimension Therapeutics
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - deal for $6.00 per share
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - deal for approximately $151 million in cash
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - transaction is structured as a tender offer and will be funded through ultragenyx’s existing cash resources
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - ultragenyx will pay regenxbio a termination fee pursuant to regenxbio merger agreement, on behalf of dimension
