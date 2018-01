Jan 12 (Reuters) - United Microelectronics Corp :

* SAYS IT FILES THREE PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUITS AGAINST FIRMS INCLUDING XIAN AND SHANGHAI AFFILIATES OF MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC

* UMC SAYS IT REQUESTS COMPENSATION OF 270 MILLION YUAN ($41.67 million) FROM MICRON TECHNOLOGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4796 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)