Dec 6 (Reuters) - United Microelectronics Corp:

* SAYS MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC FILED A CIVIL LAWSUIT IN CALIFORNIA ACCUSING UMC OF DRAM TRADE SECRET INFRINGEMENT

* SAYS IT WILL APPOINT LEGAL COUNSEL TO PROTECT THE INTERESTS AND GOODWILL OF UMC

* SAYS IT RESPECTS THE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY OWNED BY ALL OTHERS, AND WILL NOT VIOLATE THEIR RIGHTS