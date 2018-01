Jan 17 (Reuters) - UMH Properties Inc:

* UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES D CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK

* UMH PROPERTIES - ‍LAUNCH OF UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF 2 MILLION SHARES OF CO‘S SERIES D CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK​

* UMH PROPERTIES INC - ‍WILL APPLY TO LIST SHARES OF SERIES D PREFERRED STOCK ON NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE​