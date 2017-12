BRIEF-Under Armour Announces Strategic Changes In Its Digital Business

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc:

* UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC CHANGES IN ITS DIGITAL BUSINESS

* UNDER ARMOUR INC - MICHAEL LA GUARDIA WILL JOIN AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, DIGITAL PRODUCT

* UNDER ARMOUR INC - LA GUARDIA WAS MOST RECENTLY HEAD OF PRODUCT FOR BOTH YAHOO! FINANCE AND SPORTS

* UNDER ARMOUR INC - MIKE LEE AND ALBERT LEE, CO-FOUNDERS OF MYFITNESSPAL, ANNOUNCED THEIR DECISION TO LEAVE COMPANY IN JANUARY

* UNDER ARMOUR - AS PART OF RESTRUCTURING, INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY ACROSS CONNECTED FITNESS DIGITAL PRODUCT, DIGITAL ENGINEERING AND DIGITAL MEDIA