Nov 8 (Reuters) - Uni Select Inc

* Uni-Select reports its third quarter results with solid sales growth by Canadian Automotive Group

* Qtrly ‍​earnings per share $0.26

* Uni Select Inc says qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.36‍​

* Qtrly sales of $395.8 million, up 24.3%