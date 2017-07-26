FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 天前
BRIEF-Unifi reports quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.53
2017年7月26日 / 上午11点13分 / 10 天前

BRIEF-Unifi reports quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.53

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Unifi Inc-

* Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.53

* Unifi Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share was $0.53

* Unifi Inc - sees fiscal 2018 outlook of low-single digit revenue growth and mid-single digit earnings growth (exclusive of Parkdale America Llc)‍​

* Unifi Inc - qtrly net sales $171.3 million versus $163.9 million

* Unifi Inc sees fiscal 2018 revenue growth in low-single digit percentage range

* For fiscal 2018, the company anticipates capital expenditures of approximately $35 million

* FY2017 revenue view $641.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Unifi-Foreign currency translation in fiscal 2017 resulted in increase to net sales of $9.8 million & gross profit of $1.8 million compared to prior fiscal year Source text: (bit.ly/2tCq9Zl) Further company coverage:

