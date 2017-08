Aug 1 (Reuters) - Unifi Inc

* Unifi Inc - ‍signed a non-binding letter of intent to form a joint venture in Guatemala with owners of Complast S.A and Technologia Textil Avanzada​

* Unifi Inc - ‍joint venture would continue recycling, spinning and texturing activities of Complast and TTA​

* Unifi Inc - ‍under proposed structure, Unifi would own 51% of joint venture and existing owners of Complast and TTA would own 49%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: