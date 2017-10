BRIEF-Unifirst Corp reports Q4 loss per share of $0.24

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Unifirst Corp :

* Says Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.44

* Says Q4 loss per share $0.24

* Q4 revenue $403.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $392.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $5.00 to $5.30

* Says Sees FY 2018 revenue $1.625 billion to $1.645 billion

* Says expects full year 2018 diluted eps to be between $5.00 and $5.30​