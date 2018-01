Jan 3 (Reuters) - Unifirst Corp:

* UNIFIRST ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.67

* Q1 REVENUE $415.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $404.6 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.41 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.10 TO $5.30

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.63 BILLION TO $1.65 BILLION

* - 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.07 PER SHARE IMPACT OF ADOPTION OF ASU 2016-9 IN Q1

* UNIFIRST SAYS EXPECT FUTURE RESULTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY BENEFIT FROM U.S. TAX REFORM HOWEVER 2018 EPS GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT IMPACT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: