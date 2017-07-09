FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Unifor says members of Local 1075 in Thunder Bay ratified new three-year agreement with Bombardier
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月9日 / 晚上6点01分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Unifor says members of Local 1075 in Thunder Bay ratified new three-year agreement with Bombardier

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 9 (Reuters) - Unifor-

* Collective agreement with bombardier ratified

* Local 1075 in thunder bay have ratified a new three-year collective agreement with Bombardier

* New collective agreement includes a seven-day work week for key work stations at plant and new classifications for Bombardier academy trainers

* New agreement includes general wage increase of 10 cents per hour year for production workers and 30 cents per hour for skilled trades

* New agreement includes pension increases each year and a fold in cost of living allowance Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below