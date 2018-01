Jan 23 (Reuters) - Union Bankshares Corp:

* UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECONDARY OFFERING

* UNION BANKSHARES - ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF UNDERWRITTEN SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING OF A TOTAL OF 7.9 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

* UNION BANKSHARES CORP - ALL 7.9 MILLION SHARES WILL BE OFFERED BY TWO SELLING SHAREHOLDERS, ACMO-HR LLC, CARLYLE FINANCIAL SERVICES HARBOR LP