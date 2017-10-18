FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Union Bankshares reports Q3 earnings $0.53/shr
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月18日 / 晚上9点35分 / 3 天内

BRIEF-Union Bankshares reports Q3 earnings $0.53/shr

1 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Union Bankshares Inc

* Union Bankshares announces third quarter ended September 30, 2017 earnings and quarterly dividend payment

* Q3 earnings per share $0.53

* Union Bankshares Inc qtrly ‍net interest income increased $495 thousand, or 7.8% to $6.8 million​

* Union Bankshares Inc - ‍also on October 18, 2017, board of directors approved termination of company’s noncontributory defined benefit pension plan​

* Union Bankshares Inc - ‍estimates that a cash contribution of approximately $1.1 million will be required to fully fund plan’s liabilities at termination​

* Union Bankshares Inc - ‍expects to record a charge to earnings of $3.2 million at plan termination, which is expected to occur during Q4 of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below