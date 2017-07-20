FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Union Pacific Q2 earnings per share $1.45
2017年7月20日 / 中午12点15分 / 16 天前

BRIEF-Union Pacific Q2 earnings per share $1.45

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 20 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp:

* Union Pacific reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.45

* Q2 revenue $5.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.19 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly quarterly freight revenue improved 11 percent compared to Q2 2016

* Union Pacific Corp qtrly operating ratio of 61.8 percent improved 3.4 points

* Union Pacific Corp - $1.69 per gallon average quarterly diesel fuel price in Q2 2017 was 17 percent higher than Q2 2016

* Union Pacific Corp - Q2 business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, increased 5 percent compared to 2016

* Union Pacific-‍"absolute business volumes should be stronger in second half than first half, although year-over-year comparisons will be more challenging"​

* Union Pacific Corp - quarterly train speed, as reported to Association Of American Railroads, was 25.4 mph, 5 percent slower than Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

