Dec 11 (Reuters) - Uniqure Nv:

* UNIQURE ANNOUNCES UPDATED, LONG-TERM CLINICAL DATA FROM ONGOING PHASE I/II TRIAL OF AMT-060 IN PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HEMOPHILIA B

* UNIQURE -AAV5-BASED AMT-060 REMAINS SAFE,WELL-TOLERATED WITH UPTO 2 YEARS OF FOLLOW-UP,WITH NO NEW SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS,NO DEVELOPMENT OF INHIBITORS