BRIEF-Uniqure Says As Of Dec 31 Co Had $159 Mln In Cash & Cash Equivalents

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Uniqure Nv:

* UNIQURE PROVIDES YEAR-END 2017 CORPORATE UPDATE AND OUTLINES NEAR-TERM OBJECTIVES TO FURTHER DRIVE SHAREHOLDER VALUE

* UNIQURE - AS OF DEC 31, 2017, CO HAD ABOUT $159 MILLION IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS; EXPECTS CASH ON HAND SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2020

* UNIQURE NV - INTENDS TO INITIATE GLOBAL, PIVOTAL PROGRAM FOR AMT-061 IN HEMOPHILIA B DURING Q3 2018

* UNIQURE NV - AMENDMENT TO EXISTING INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG (IND) APPLICATION EXPECTED FOR AMT-061 TO BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)