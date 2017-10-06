FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Unisys Corp & its units entered into revolving credit facility providing for loans & letters of credit up to $125.0 mln
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月6日 / 上午10点19分 / 12 天前

1 分钟阅读

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Unisys Corp:

* Unisys Corp - ‍co & its units entered into new revolving credit facility providing for loans & letters of credit up to an aggregate amount of $125.0 million​

* Unisys Corp - ‍credit agreement expires October 5, 2022 - SEC filing​

* Unisys Corp - ‍credit agreement includes an accordion feature allowing for an increase in amount of facility up to $150.0 million​

* Unisys Corp - ‍in connection with new credit facility, company's existing credit agreement dated June 23, 2011, as amended, was terminated​ Source text: (bit.ly/2ggNVFz) Further company coverage:

