FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Unisys reports Q3 loss per share of $0.81
频道
专题
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
时事要闻
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
中国财经
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
深度分析
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月30日 / 晚上10点17分 / 更新于 12 小时内

BRIEF-Unisys reports Q3 loss per share of $0.81

1 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Unisys Corp:

* Unisys announces third-quarter 2017 financial results and reaffirms full-year financial guidance

* Says Q3 revenue $666 million versus I/B/E/S view $637.1 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.65 billion to $2.75 billion

* Says qtrly ‍services backlog up 1 percent sequentially at $3.7 billion​

* Says reaffirms FY 2017 non-GAAP operating profit margin of 7.25 to 8.25 percent and FY 2017 adjusted free cash flow of $130 to $170 million​

* Says qtrly ‍loss per share $0.81​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below