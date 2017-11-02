FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Unit Q3 earnings per share $0.07
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 中午12点15分 / 更新于 20 小时前

BRIEF-Unit Q3 earnings per share $0.07

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Unit Corp:

* Unit Corporation reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $188.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $187.9 million

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 excluding items

* Qtrly ‍oil and natural gas segment production increased 5% over Q2 of 2017​

* Says ‍total production for quarter was 4.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), a 5% increase over Q2 of 2017​

* Unit Corp - ‍during quarter, plant outages and delays attributable to hurricane harvey reduced quarterly production by approximately 100 mboe​

* Unit Corp - anticipates 2017 production to be approximately 16 mmboe​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $187.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below