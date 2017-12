Dec 7 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc:

* UNITED AIRLINES ANNOUNCES NEW $3 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC - EXPECTED TO COMPLETE ITS MOST RECENTLY AUTHORIZED JULY 2016 $2 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF DECEMBER 2017

* UNITED AIRLINES ANNOUNCES NEW $3 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM