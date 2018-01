BRIEF-United Bancorp Reports Q4 EPS of $0.16

Jan 25 (Reuters) - United Bancorp Inc:

* UNITED BANCORP, INC. REPORTS 2017 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (EXCLUDING THE NET DEFERRED TAX ASSET REVALUATION) OF $0.75, WHICH IS A 5.63% INCREASE OVER DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.71 REPORTED IN 2016, AND A FORWARD DIVIDEND YIELD OF 3.62% FOR THE YE

* UNITED BANCORP INC - QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $4.1 MILLION VERSUS $3.8 MILLION

* UNITED BANCORP INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.16

* UNITED BANCORP INC - IN Q4 & FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2017, CO RECORDED A $0.04/SHARE, ONE-TIME WRITE DOWN AS A RESULT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: