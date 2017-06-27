FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-United Community Banks and Four Oaks Fincorp report merger agreement
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月27日 / 上午10点09分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-United Community Banks and Four Oaks Fincorp report merger agreement

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 27 (Reuters) - United Community Banks Inc:

* United Community Banks, Inc. and Four Oaks Fincorp, Inc. announce merger agreement

* United Community Banks, Inc. and Four Oaks Fincorp, Inc. announce merger agreement

* Transaction is currently valued at approximately $124 million

* United Community Banks Inc - Four Oaks shareholders will receive merger consideration consisting of approximately 90 percent stock

* United Community Banks Inc says transaction has been unanimously approved by board of directors of each company and is expected to close in q4 of 2017

* United Community Banks Inc - ‍four Oaks Bank will merge into United's Bank subsidiary and will operate under United Community Bank brand​

* Says transaction has been unanimously approved by board of directors of each company

* United Community Banks - transaction expected to be less than 1 percent dilutive to united's tangible book value per share, including one-time transaction costs

* United Community Banks - transaction is expected to be 2 percent -or $.04 per share accretive to united's fully diluted earnings per share for 2018

* United Community - four oaks shareholders to also receive 10 percent cash or $1.90 for each share of four oaks

* United Community Banks - consideration consisting of about 90 percent stock, with a fixed exchange ratio of .6178 shares of united common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below