BRIEF-United Company RUSAL announces possible share transfer between shareholders
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月19日 / 凌晨12点01分 / 3 天前

1 分钟阅读

Oct 19 (Reuters) - United Company RUSAL

* Possible Share Transfer Between Shareholders Of The Company

* ‍En+ announced that En+ and Amokenga entered into a non-binding term sheet in relation to a possible share transfer​

* ‍Amokenga will subscribe for a certain number of GDRS in En+​

* ‍as consideration for subscription, Amokenga will transfer about 8.75% of total issued share capital of company to En+​

* ‍if possible share transfer materializes, En+’s shareholding in co will increase from 48.13% to approximately 56.88%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

