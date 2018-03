March 8 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc:

* UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS ELECTS MICHELE J. HOOPER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC - ‍HOOPER CURRENTLY SERVES AS A DIRECTOR OF PPG INDUSTRIES​