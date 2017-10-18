FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-United Continental Holdings reports Q3 EPS ex-special charges of $2.22
2017年10月18日

BRIEF-United Continental Holdings reports Q3 EPS ex-special charges of $2.22

1 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc:

* Quarterly earnings per share excluding special charges $2.22

* Quarterly revenue $9.9 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.16, revenue view $9.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly PRASM down 3.7 percent, including about a point of impact from storms

* Says storm’s impact on quarterly results was $185 million on pre-tax income and $210 million on revenue

* Sees Q4 pre-tax margin 3 percent to 5 percent

* Sees Q4 PRASM down 1 percent to down 3 percent

* Sees Q4 capacity growth of 3.5 percent

* Sees Q4 CASM ex fuel, profit sharing & third-party business expenses up 2.5 percent - 3.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

