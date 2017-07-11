FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 天前
2017年7月11日

BRIEF-United Continental Holdings sees Q2 consolidated PRASM about 12.77 ¢/ASM

July 11 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc:

* United Continental Holdings Inc sees Q2 consolidated PRASM about 12.77 ¢/ASM

* Second-quarter 2017 cargo and other revenue is expected to be higher than initial expectations​

* Second-quarter 2017 non-fuel unit cost is expected to be lower than initial expectations​

* United Continental Holdings Inc says now expects Q2 consolidated passenger unit revenue to be up about 2.0 percent compared to Q2 of 2016

* Q2 capital expenditures are higher than original guidance range due to change in timing of pre-delivery payments associated with future aircraft deliveries

* United Continental Holdings Inc sees Q2 gross capital expenditures $1,235 million to $1,255 million

* United Continental Holdings Inc sees q2 consolidated CASM excluding profit sharing, third-party business expenses, fuel, special charges 9.86 ¢/ASM to 9.90 ¢/ASM Source text: (bit.ly/2tKqCtg) Further company coverage:

