BRIEF-United Continental reports Q3 earnings $2.12/shr​
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月18日 / 晚上8点45分 / 3 天内

BRIEF-United Continental reports Q3 earnings $2.12/shr​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc

* United Continental Holdings Inc - ‍UAL reported third-quarter net income of $637 million, diluted earnings per share of $2.12​

* United Continental Holdings Inc - qtrly consolidated ASM ‍​70,083 million versus. 68,074 million last year

* United Continental Holdings Inc - qtrly consolidated RPM 59,145 million versus 58,172 million

* United Continental Holdings Inc - qtrly ‍CASM increased 3.0 percent compared to Q3 of 2016 due largely to higher fuel and labor expense​

* United Continental Holdings-‍during quarter, co cancelled about 8,300 flights as a result of severe weather in southeast Texas, Florida, parts of Caribbean​

* United Continental Holdings - qtrly consolidated CASM, ex-special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel & profit sharing, up 2.6 percent year-on-year​

* United Continental Holdings Inc - qtrly consolidated passenger load factor of ‍84.4​ percent versus. 85.5 percent last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

