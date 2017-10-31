FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-United Fire Group sees Q3 2017 loss per share $0.70 to $0.76
2017年10月31日 / 上午11点22分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-United Fire Group sees Q3 2017 loss per share $0.70 to $0.76

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - United Fire Group Inc

* United fire group, inc. Reports estimates for third quarter 2017 results

* Sees q3 2017 loss per share $0.70 to $0.76

* United fire group - ‍q3 2017 results are expected to include estimated pre-tax catastrophe losses of about $29 million to $33 million​

* United fire - ‍estimated pre-tax catastrophe losses include about $10 million, $8 million & $4 million related to hurricanes harvey, irma & maria respectively​

* United fire group inc - ‍estimate catastrophe losses associated with california wildfires will be in range of $2 million to $3 million for q4​

* United fire group inc - ‍co estimates reporting a net loss in range of $0.70 to $0.76 per diluted share in q3 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

