FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-United Insurance Holdings previews Q3-2017 catastrophe losses
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月25日 / 晚上9点03分 / 23 天前

BRIEF-United Insurance Holdings previews Q3-2017 catastrophe losses

1 分钟阅读

Sept 25 (Reuters) - United Insurance Holdings Corp

* United Insurance Holdings - estimated catastrophe losses incurred during Q3 of about $83 million before income taxes net of expected reinsurance recoveries

* United Insurance Holdings Corp - Q3 catastrophe losses included claims from hurricane Harvey and hurricane Irma

* United Insurance - ‍estimates will have at least $2.2 billion of reinsurance remaining for any potential catastrophe losses occurring prior to june 1, 2018​

* United Insurance Holdings - estimates gross losses from hurricanes harvey, irma will be between $300-$600 million before reinsurance recoveries, income taxes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below