2 个月前
BRIEF-United Natural Foods Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.77
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月6日 / 晚上8点21分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-United Natural Foods Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.77

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 6 (Reuters) - United Natural Foods Inc:

* United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.77

* Q3 earnings per share $0.72

* Sees fy 2017 sales about $9.29 billion to $9.34 billion

* Q3 sales $2.37 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.42 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* United Natural Foods Inc - ‍is revising its guidance for fiscal 2017 that was provided on december 7, 2016​

* United Natural Foods Inc - ‍guidance for gaap eps and adjusted eps for fiscal 2017 is unchanged from range given by company on march 8, 2017​

* United Natural Foods Inc - expects to incur additional restructuring charges of between $3.0 million - $4.0 million for q4 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.54, revenue view $9.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

