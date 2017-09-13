FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-United natural foods reports Q4 earnings per share $0.76
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月13日 / 晚上9点48分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-United natural foods reports Q4 earnings per share $0.76

1 分钟阅读

Sept 13 (Reuters) - United Natural Foods Inc:

* United Natural Foods, Inc. announces fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full fiscal year results and fiscal 2018 guidance

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.72

* Q4 earnings per share $0.76

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share about $2.67 to $2.77

* Sees FY 2018 sales about $9.63 billion to $9.81 billion

* Q4 sales $2.34 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.36 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says capital expenditures for fiscal 2018 are expected to be 0.6% to 0.7% of estimated fiscal 2018 net sales

* FY2018 earnings per share view $2.67, revenue view $9.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below